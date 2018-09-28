LG V40 ThinQ touch design explained, colours revealed

LG released a teaser video yesterday featuring its forthcoming LG V40 ThinQ smartphone. It shows a bit of the handset itself and some rather obscure references.

Now it has followed up with an explanation of what the "touch" keyword means.

It refers to touch design, with the rear of the handset feeling nice to the touch thanks to a new manufacturing technique.

LG used a "Silky Blast" treatment, using sand to etch microscopic pits in the glass back panel. This makes it less slippery and prone to fingerprints, while ensuring the glass is still sturdy.

The other keywords to flash up on screen are "penta" and "soft". The first seemingly refers to five cameras, but considering you can clearly see the three camera system on the rear - as rumoured beforehand - the only way you could call this a penta-camera phone is by including the front two cameras.

It could a marketing strike at Samsung, which is due to unveil its next phone during A Galaxy Event on 11 October. The invite is tagged "4X fun", said to mean that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will come with all four cameras on the rear. However, it will have at least one front camera, maybe two.

And then there's the Nokia 9, which is said to come with a penta-lens camera, with all five of them on the rear.

Taking those into account, it's a little cheeky to call the LG V40 ThinQ a penta-camera device. Maybe it refers to something else, but doesn't seem so.

As for the "soft" reference, we're not entirely sure. It could be a reference to the soft, seamless form of the handset.

What we do know is that there will be three colours launched: new aurora black, new platinum gray and new Morrocan blue.

We'll see them in the flesh next week, when the phone is first announced in New York on 3 October.