LG will unveil its next smartphone on 3 October in New York, with confirmation that it is the LG V40 ThinQ already revealed ahead of time.

However, now we can see what it looks like in an official press image, thanks to serial leaker Evan Blass.

He has posted a full render of the handset under his @evleaks Twitter handle. And, it must be said, that it looks like a decent phone. With no notch.

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

The model posted is the AT&T version for the US. You can tell that by the provider's logo in the top-left of the screen.

Apart from that, the handset should look the same in the regions LG will release it in. We know that its hometown of Korea will be one as there is a launch event there too, on 4 October.

The LG V40 ThinQ is thought to come with a triple-lens camera, which you can see in the render, along with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch 19.5:9 display.

As well as the rear cameras, the front is said to have a dual-lens set-up that could offer facial recognition.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor is rumoured to run the device, with 6GB of RAM on board too.

We should be hosting the livestream of the LG V40 ThinQ launch event on Pocket-lint, so join us for it closer the time.