LG V40 ThinQ launch date confirmed and it's soon

LG has revealed the launch date for its LG V40 ThinQ flagship phone.

It has invited South Korean press to its LG Science Park centre in the capital Seoul for 10am local time on Thursday 4 October.

There will be a global event held in New York City shortly beforehand, which will be on Wednesday 3 October at 5pm EDT.

That'll put the UK release time as 10pm BST.

We've posted the "Save the Date" video clip above.

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering LG's trait of releasing information prior to launches, the name "LG V40 ThinQ" is confirmed in the clip. And its use of a camera shutter suggests an advanced camera - something confirmed by LG on its Korean newsroom site.

It will be LG's first major phone release since the LG G7 ThinQ was officially announced in May.

Rumours on the LG V40 ThinQ can be caught up with here, but the headline specifications are thought to be a 6.3 or 6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 display, itself expected to be OLED, and that camera will have LG's proprietary AI tech - hence the ThinQ moniker.

It is said to be running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 645 processor and have a mighty 6GB of RAM.

Whatever the final specs, it is shaping up to be a worthy rival to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR smartphones Apple launched yesterday.