LG's triple camera system for the LG V40 has been revealed

If you've been waiting for the LG V40 to launch, it seems that there might be a surprise in store: a triple camera system on the rear.

LG's focus with cameras has so far been around wide angle, giving you a unique view on the world, but the LG V40 might present a triple camera system to rival that of the Huawei P20 Pro.

According to a leaked spec sheet seen by Android Authority, the triple camera system will have a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a regular 12-megapixel lens and a 2x zoom lens, letting LG tap into a market it has not yet touched. This corroborates the imagery unsurfaced by MySmartPrice recently.

There's plenty of details in the leak, breaking down those camera specs as:

Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4µm pixels

Wide-angle: 16MP, f/1.9, 1µm pixels

Zoom: 12MP, f/2.4, 1µm pixels

What does all this mean? Well the main camera has a big wide aperture and large pixels, so should be capable in low light. Both the other cameras have narrower apertures and smaller pixels, so might be not be so good in lower light, but do give you lots of creative options. We suspect you'll be able to use data from multiple lenses for bokeh effects.

Aside from the camera, the V40 is perhaps a little more typical: Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, a 6.4-inch OLED display is listed with a 19.5:9 aspect and Quad HD+ resolution, 64GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

There's a pair of front cameras, Quad DAC, the Boombox from the LG G7 and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Due to launch in October or November 2018, it looks like the LG V40 is going to focus on the camera, with not a lot else on the specs changing from the LG G7.