LG’s next flagship phone, the V40 ThinQ, has been brought to life in a 3D rendered video.

This 3D model gives us the best indication so far of what the LG V40 ThinQ will look, and feel, like. It’s based on factory CAD documentation, effectively the blueprint of a phone’s outer design.

But what does it tell us? The LG V40 ThinQ looks a lot like the LG G7 ThinQ, but is a little larger. This leak pegs the dimensions at 158.8 x 75.8 x 7.8mm.

That is slightly wider, but also slimmer, than the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

The camera array is the big change for this particular model. As you can see in the render, the LG V40 ThinQ has three rear cameras and two front ones.

LG is biggest proponent of wide-angle lenses in phone cameras. The third could potentially add a zoom lens as well as a wide, giving the LG V40 ThinQ a full camera bag’s worth of focal lengths.

The screen is also reportedly larger than previous models, at 6.3 inches. LG’s V30 had a 6.0-inch screen, the G7 ThinQ a 6.1-inch display.

Other specs to expect include a Snapdragon 845 CPU and LG’s Quad-DAC audio, used when you plug in a pair of wired headphones. Not everyone is obsessed with wireless audio, it turns out.

In July we heard LG plans to launch the LG V40 ThinQ in “early October”. We won’t have to wait too long to fill in those final details.