LG will have a couple of smartphones at IFA 2018 after all.

Even though it was presumed the company would be phone-free at this year's consumer electronics show in Germany, LG has announced that two new handsets will be on its stand: the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit.

Both join the LG G7 ThinQ and share some of the features of the flagship model.

The LG G7 One is an Android One handset in that it strips back some of the bloatware to keep the operating system simple. That doesn't mean it is entry-level, however, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 6.1-inch 19.5:9 display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440.

It comes with 32GB of on-board storage with a microSD card slot that is capable of expanding that by up to a further 2TB.

The rear camera has a 16-megapixel sensor, while the front is 8-megapixel. And a 3,000mAh battery keeps the handset ticking along. It supports HDR10 for wider contrast and colour response.

The phone will be available in "New Aurora Black" or "New Moroccan Blue".

The LG G7 Fit has the same 6.1-inch 19.5:9 display (3120 x 1440) but adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor instead.

There is a similar 4GB of RAM on board, with either 32GB or 64GB of storage depending on the regional model. A microSD card slot is also present, giving the option of expansion by up to a further 2TB.

The cameras are similar to the One: 16-megapixel on the rear, 8-megapixel on the front. And the same battery is inside: 3,000mAh.

The biggest difference is that the LG G7 Fit comes with standard Android 8.1 Oreo and LG UI. It is not an Android One device.

It also comes in "New Aurora Black" or "New Platinum Gray".

Both of the new handsets are IP68 water and dustproof. Pricing and regional release date are yet to be revealed.