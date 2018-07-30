LG has announced a high-end version of the V30.

The company is updating its Signature Edition series, which it started last year with a high-end version of the V30. Signature Edition phones are LG’s expensive ceramic devices. The second update to the series, unveiled 30 July, as spotted by 9to5Google, appears to be a LG V35 with a ceramic body. The V35 launched in May for $900. This Signature Edition costs KRW 1,999,800 (about $1,790/£1,362).

The rear of the phone is features what LG described as nearly scratch-proof zirconium ceramic. Other specs include a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 6-inch Quad HD+ display, and 256GB of storage. You can get the phone in either black or white, and it'll come with a free pair of B&O’s Beoplay H9i over-the-ear headphones (about a $500 retail value) too. You can also get the device engraved.

But here's the thing: there will only be 300 units made. LG said it will go on sale in South Korea from 13 August.