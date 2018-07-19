LG V40 ThinQ coming in October, around same time as new iPhone

The LG V40 ThinQ will reportedly launch in October.

A senior LG official, Myung-bak Lee, is quoted as saying that plans are to release it in Korea around the start of the month: "We are preparing to launch V40 ThinQ in early October," he told Korea's ETNews.

It is likely the phone will be globally released around the same time.

It is also likely we'll actually see the new flagship handset unveiled the month before, at a dedicated media event in mid-September.

This changes a tradition for LG, which usually announces its yearly V Series smartphones during IFA at the end of August each year.

Instead, the company is said to reveal the features and properties of the new ThinQ chipset during IFA 2018. The phone announcement will come soon after.

The LG V40 ThinQ is said to come with a triple-lens camera, made up of 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. These include super wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

The screen is tipped to cover 90 per cent of the front of the phone, making for a very thin bezel around the outside. We will apparently get 3D face recognition technology on the front-facing camera, like Apple's Face ID system.