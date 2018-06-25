LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?

LG traditionally announces two flagship smartphone ranges in a year. The first comes in the form of the G Series, with the latest model being the LG G7 ThinQ, while the second comes in the form of the V Series, the latest of which is currently the LG V35 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ was only announced at the beginning of 2018, following on from the LG V30 that appeared in the latter half of 2017, but there are already numerous rumours surrounding the next V-series device - the LG V40. Here they are, all rounded up with a bit of our own speculation added for good measure.

Likely to be an IFA release

The LG V30 was announced during consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September 2017. Its successor, the LG V35 was then revealed six months later at the end of May 2018, bringing more power and AI intelligence to the V-series party.

Typically, the LG V40 would arrive one year after the LG V30 at IFA 2018 in Berlin, however there was a report in March suggesting its launch would be pushed slightly later from September to November.

That said, a more recent report from notorious leakster Evan Blass in April claims the LG V40 ThinQ, which is said to be codenamed Storm, is on for a "late summer / early fall" release. This timing would likely mean the LG V40 ThinQ is back to an IFA release.

Premium design likely

Waterproofing and drop protection expected

Headphone jack?

The LG V35 ThinQ and the LG V30 share the same beautiful design, with both offering a metal core and a glass front and back. They are both IP68 water and dust resistant and they both feature very minimal bezels around the display, a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup.

The LG V40 ThinQ will no doubt follow suit, especially in terms of a premium design. It is not yet clear whether a redesign is on the cards for the new device, but expect waterproofing, drop protection and a big display.

The LG V35 ThinQ and the LG V30 both retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, as does the LG G7 ThinQ, and all place a big focus on audio. Whether the LG V40 ThinQ will also offer a headphone socket remains to be seen for now but it would be surprising to see it go and a focus on audio again is likely.

Notched design?

LCD or OLED?

Quad HD+ resolution at least

Both the LG V30 and the LG V35 ThinQ feature a large 6-inch OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2880 x 1440 resolution. This results in a 538ppi for both devices and both support HDR.

There haven't been any rumours surrounding the LG V40's display as yet, though we'd expect it to be in the same ballpark as its predecessors when it comes to size.

In terms of panel technology, we aren't sure. In the past, LG has opted for OLED for the V-series, but the LG G7 ThinQ launched with a 6.1-inch Super Bright LCD display so it might be that the company opts for the same panel in the V40 ThinQ.

Either way, the resolution is likely to be at least Quad HD+ and we are also betting on a move to a notched design like the LG G7 ThinQ, which would mean an aspect ratio around 19.5:9.

AI Cam expected

Dual rear cameras likely

LG has delivered some great results from the cameras on its latest flagship smartphones so it's likely the LG V40 ThinQ shouldn't disappoint. The LG V35 ThinQ offered similar specs to the LG V30 in the camera department on paper but it actually made several improvements, many of which will likely also appear on the new device.

The LG V35 features the LG G7's Super Bright Camera that leans on AI to boost low light performance so we'd expect further improvements to this setup in the LG V40 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ has a dual 16-megapixel rear camera with one main lens offering a f/1.6 aperture and one wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.9. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture on board the LG V35 ThinQ, which is an improvement on the LG V30.

It is not yet clear whether LG will increase the megapixels on the V40 ThinQ but we'd expect the AI Cam to be on board, along with some improvements and new features.

Focus on audio likely

Latest Qualcomm processor expected

At least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage probable

MicroSD?

As with all succeeding flagships, the LG V40 ThinQ will no doubt offer a faster processor than its predecessor.

The LG V35 ThinQ features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD support and a 3300mAh battery. The LG V40 ThinQ therefore, will offer at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but the processor is likely to see a step up to Qualcomm's latest.

It is currently unclear whether we will continue to see microSD support, hopefully we will, and it's harder to estimate the battery capacity too, though it is likely to be the same as the V35 ThinQ, if not larger.

As we mentioned previously, the V-series places a big focus on audio so we expect the V40 ThinQ to continue this trend. The V35 ThinQ has a quad DAC, as well as DTS:X 3D surround sound and it also offers a boost to the microphones, all of which the V40 ThinQ is likely to also adopt.

The LG V40 ThinQ will no doubt run on Android with LG's latest software build over the top. The software experience will likely be similar to the current LG G7 ThinQ, though as with most new devices, a few extra features will probably launch with the LG V40 ThinQ.

We'd expect the rumours to increase over the next couple of months, especially if an IFA release is accurate, so we should have a better idea about what to expect from the LG V40 ThinQ soon.