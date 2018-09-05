LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?

LG traditionally announces two flagship smartphone ranges in a year. The first comes in the form of the G Series, with the latest model being the LG G7 ThinQ, while the second comes in the form of the V Series, the latest of which is currently the LG V35 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ was only announced at the beginning of 2018, following on from the LG V30 that appeared in the latter half of 2017, but there are already numerous rumours surrounding the next V-series device - the LG V40 ThinQ. Here they are, all rounded up with a bit of our own speculation added for good measure.

Likely October

The LG V30 was announced during consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September 2017. Its successor, the LG V35 was then revealed six months later at the end of May 2018, bringing more power and AI intelligence to the V-series party.

Typically, the LG V40 would have arrived one year after the LG V30 at IFA 2018 in Berlin. A report in March suggested its launch would be pushed from September to November however and with IFA over and no sign of the device, this is looking more likely.

A senior LG official, Myung-bak Lee, has also been quoted saying plans are to release the device in Korea around the start of October, possibly supporting the above theory of a November launch in other countries: "We are preparing to launch V40 ThinQ in early October," he told Korea's ETNews.

Premium design likely

Waterproofing and drop protection expected

Headphone jack

Triple lens camera

The LG V35 ThinQ and the LG V30 share the same beautiful design, with both offering a metal core and a glass front and back. They are both IP68 water and dust resistant and they both feature very minimal bezels around the display, a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup.

The LG V40 ThinQ will no doubt follow suit in terms of a premium design though there appear to be a couple of changes coming. A 3D rendered video recently shared online (shown above) shows exactly this, as does an image leak from MySmartPrice (shown below).

Both support each other, presenting a triple-lens camera arrangement on the rear, a circular fingerprint sensor below and dual cameras on the front within a small notch, confirming a move to a notched display like the LG G7 ThinQ.

According to the render, the measurements of the V40 ThinQ are claimed to be 158.8 x 75.8 x 7.8mm, which would put the V40 ThinQ slightly wider but slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S9+. We can also almost certainly expect waterproofing and drop protection.

The LG V35 ThinQ and the LG V30 both retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, as does the LG G7 ThinQ, and all place a big focus on audio. Based on the 3D rendered video and a leaked spec sheet seen by Android Authority, the LG V40 ThinQ will also offer a headphone socket, suggesting a focus on audio is likely again.

Notched design expected

Both 6.3 and 6.4-inches rumoured

OLED panel suggested

Quad HD+ resolution reported

Both the LG V30 and the LG V35 ThinQ feature a large 6-inch OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2880 x 1440 resolution. This results in a 538ppi for both devices and both support HDR.

Rumours suggest the LG V40 ThinQ will have a slightly larger display than its predecessors though, at either 6.3-inches or 6.4-inches, putting it in the same ballpark as the Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9, depending on which size LG opts for.

In terms of panel technology, LG has opted for OLED for the V-series in the past and the leaked spec sheet seen by Android Authority suggests this will be the case again for the LG V40 ThinQ, despite the LG G7 ThinQ launching with a 6.1-inch Super Bright LCD display.

The spec sheet also puts the display's resolution at Quad HD+ and the aspect ratio at 19.5:9, suggesting a move to a notched design like the LG G7 ThinQ, supported by the 3D rendered video and the MySmartPrice image leak.

AI Cam expected

Triple cameras on rear

Dual cameras on front

LG has delivered some great results from the cameras on its latest flagship smartphones so the LG V40 ThinQ shouldn't disappoint. The LG V35 ThinQ offered similar specs to the LG V30 in the camera department on paper but it actually made several improvements, many of which will likely also appear on the new device.

The LG V35 features the LG G7's Super Bright Camera that leans on AI to boost low light performance so we'd expect further improvements to this setup in the LG V40 ThinQ. Rather than a dual camera however, it looks like the V40 ThinQ will be offering a triple camera on its rear to rival the excellent Huawei P20 Pro, as we briefly mentioned in the design section above.

The triple lens rear cameras appear on the 3D rendered video, the leaked spec sheet and the imagery published by MySmartPrice so there is plenty of evidence to support their existence. The leaked spec sheet gives more detail than the imagery though, claiming the triple camera system will have the following:

Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4µm pixels

Wide-angle: 16MP, f/1.9, 1µm pixels

Zoom: 12MP, f/2.4, 1µm pixels

The main camera has a big wide aperture and large pixels, so should be capable in low light. Both the other cameras have narrower apertures and smaller pixels, so might be not be so good in lower light, but they should offer plenty of creative options, such as bokeh effects. We'd expect the AI Cam to be on board too.

Nothing has been mentioned regarding the resolutions or capabilities of the dual front cameras as yet.

Focus on audio likely

Qualcomm SD845

6GB RAM and 64GB storage rumoured

MicroSD expected

The LG V35 ThinQ features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD support and a 3300mAh battery and the leaked spec sheet suggests the LG V40 ThinQ will offer exactly the same.

Typically a new flagship would see an updated processor but the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 - the 5G-enabled SD855 - isn't due until 2019 so the V40 ThinQ is a little too early for that chipset.

As we mentioned previously, the V-series places a big focus on audio so we expect the V40 ThinQ to continue this trend. The V35 ThinQ has a quad DAC, as well as DTS:X 3D surround sound and it also offers a boost to the microphones, all of which the V40 ThinQ is likely to also adopt. It's also been claimed the V40 ThinQ will offer the Boombox from the LG G7 ThinQ.

The LG V40 ThinQ will no doubt run on Android with LG's latest software build over the top. The software experience will likely be similar to the current LG G7 ThinQ, though as with most new devices, a few extra features will probably launch with the LG V40 ThinQ.

We'd expect the rumours to increase over the next couple of weeks as its speculated launch month draws closer, so we should have a better idea about what to expect from the LG V40 ThinQ soon.