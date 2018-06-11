LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship

The follow-up to the LG G7 ThinQ flagship could feature an LCD panel with a 4K resolution.

Noted leaker Ice Universe said in a tweet that rumours indicate the flagship will adopt a 4K-resolution LCD screen. He specifically referred to the upcoming device as the “LG G8". Despite Ice Universe's accuracy in the past, we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt until more evidence emerges. However, a 4K screen would mean animproved VR experience if LG were to include support for Google Daydream.

LG already offers a Daydream-ready device with the V30 that released last year. Aside from VR, however, 4K smartphone screens don't matter too much, hence why premium Android devices are hard to find with a QHD and QHD+ resolutions. Instead, 18:9 and (notched) 19:9 displays are all the rage right now. There is speculation that Samsung may embrace 4K displays for the Galaxy S10, though.

Rumors LG G8 Will Adopt 4K Resolution LCD Screen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2018

As for LG, its mobile unit has been flailing for several years, but it's sticking to product releases, with the company announcing the V30S ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and the V35 ThinQ in the last few months. It might even launch the V40 in the second half of this year.