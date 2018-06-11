  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship

|
Pocket-lint LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall
  • There's no official confirmation yet

The follow-up to the LG G7 ThinQ flagship could feature an LCD panel with a 4K resolution.

Noted leaker Ice Universe said in a tweet that rumours indicate the flagship will adopt a 4K-resolution LCD screen. He specifically referred to the upcoming device as the “LG G8". Despite Ice Universe's accuracy in the past, we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt until more evidence emerges. However, a 4K screen would mean animproved VR experience if LG were to include support for Google Daydream.

LG already offers a Daydream-ready device with the V30 that released last year. Aside from VR, however, 4K smartphone screens don't matter too much, hence why premium Android devices are hard to find with a QHD and QHD+ resolutions. Instead, 18:9 and (notched) 19:9 displays are all the rage right now. There is speculation that Samsung may embrace 4K displays for the Galaxy S10, though.

As for LG, its mobile unit has been flailing for several years, but it's sticking to product releases, with the company announcing the V30S ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and the V35 ThinQ in the last few months. It might even launch the V40 in the second half of this year.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Google Pixel 3 XL flaunts every angle in revealing prototype leak
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras
  4. LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  1. Vodafone Smart N9 offers a big screen, attractive price, and parental control features
  2. Make a call even if your phone battery is dead with EE's smart number tech
  3. Best Honor 10 tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
  4. Oppo Find X confirmed, crazy fast charging and 5x zoom camera incoming
  5. Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus?
Comments