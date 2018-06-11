LG G8 said to arrive with 4K LCD display

Despite saying it would no longer follow a regular smartphone release schedule, LG will be launching the G8 in the future (most likely the first half of 2019) and it will feature a 4K LCD screen.

That's according usually reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe, who hasn't elaborated any further on the rumour and hasn't said where the information has come from. However, given the Twitter user has been accurate with rumours and leaks in the past, we're inclined to take notice.

We don't see many 4K smartphone displays, partly because there still isn't a huge amount of 4K content available for mobile, although you can stream content from Netflix. The extra resolution also requires more battery power and ultimately, we'd wager the majority of smartphone users would take longevity over picture quality.

From this, we can logically assume that LG will fit the G8 ThinQ with either a huge battery, or has developed a way of preserving battery power when the 4K screen is in use.

LG has two smartphone flagship series: the G-series and V-series. The recent G7 ThinQ features a Super Bright LCD Display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the highest for a smartphone. The V35 ThinQ meanwhile, the most recent release in the V-series, uses OLED screen technology instead. The upcoming V40 ThinQ will most likely feature an OLED screen as well.

Despite Ice Universe's accuracy in the past, we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt for now until more evidence emerges. With this one now leaking, we expect more information to start coming through.