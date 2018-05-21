  LG Q7 gets flagship features in a mid-range device

LG has announced the Q7, Q7+ and Q7a as updates to the Q6 range that debuted last year. LG introduced the Q-series for the first time in 2017, giving it some trickle down features from the flagship G6, but at a more affordable price.

It's very much the same story this year, as the Q7 range retains the 5.5-inch 18:9 FullVision display and slim bezels, but adds a number of features more commonly reserved for LG's flagship devices. Updates to the camera include portrait mode, for taking bokeh-style photographs and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens for getting more of the background, or more people into your shots.

LG has also given the Q7 range some AI smarts in the form of QLens, which analyses an object you take a picture of and searches the web, either for online shopping or additional information depending on what it is you're shooting.

LG has also made some improvements to the audio performance of the Q7 range, making it the first in its price bracket to offer DTS:X virtual 3D surround technology. This can only be enabled when connected to headphones, but the idea behind DTS:X is to provide a surround-sound experience from a regular pair of speakers or headphones. It's a natural rival to Dolby Atmos, but doesn't need the extra speaker channels.

The LG Q7+ goes one better by getting a Quad Hi-Fi DAC for further improved audio, which LG says is distortion-free when paired with high quality earphones.

Other features include a 2.5D Arc Glass rear panel which is slightly curved so is comfortable to hold and IP68 water- and dust-resitance. It also gets fast charge technology to replenish 50 per cent battery in 30 minutes. LG has also fitted a fingerprint sensor on the back for the first time on the Q series, which can be used to not only unlock the phone, but doubles up as a camera shutter button.

Both the Q7 and Q7a will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the Q7+ gets 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. All three accept microSD cards up to 2TB. The Q7a and Q7 also share the same 13-megapixel rear camera but the Q7+ bumps it up to 16-megapixels. The three models will be available on a region by region basis, which along with pricing, has yet to be confirmed.