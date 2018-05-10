Budget iPhone X may get an ultra-bright display like the LG G7 ThinQ
Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones in September, two of which will have OLED displays and a third, more affordable model with an LCD screen. A new report from Business Korea has now said the LCD display used in the budget model may in fact be an MLCD+ panel, the very same one used in the LG G7 ThinQ.
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- LG G7 ThinQ initial review: A solid flagship competitor
The budget iPhone X (not the final name, of course) will have a 6.1-inch screen, again the same as the LG G7 ThinQ, capable of achieving greater brightness levels than LCD or OLED panels. It's all thanks to an extra fourth white sub-pixel, whereas regular LCD panels make do with red, green and blue pixels.
The screen on the LG G7 for example can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, far greater than the 804 nits peak brightness of the current iPhone X's OLED display. While the MLCD+ panel in the G7 can reach 1,000 nits, it's only when a boost setting is activated, otherwise it runs at 800 nits by default. Whether or not Apple will be able to implement its own tweaks to make the MLCD+ panel even brighter remains unclear.
The other advantage of using an MLCD+ panel is that it uses less power than regular LCD, something that may delight current iPhone owners who feel battery life isn't always as good as it could be. MLCD+ panels can also display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which means the budget iPhone will have improved colour accuracy.
Apple's budget iPhone X is expected to feature a notch design, and going by this report, it could be the exact same as the LG G7's, which means a smaller notch than the current iPhone X. Elsewhere, it will likely have an aluminium frame, a single-lens rear camera and no 3D Touch support.
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new Honor flagship
- Nokia 6 review: Affordable mid-ranger is on fighting form
- Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Budget iPhone X may get an ultra-bright display like the LG G7 ThinQ
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: All the latest about Nokia's next phone
- OnePlus 6 price: What will the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch and what to expect
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia X TENAA listing confirms specs before 16 May launch
Comments