Budget iPhone X may get an ultra-bright display like the LG G7 ThinQ

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones in September, two of which will have OLED displays and a third, more affordable model with an LCD screen. A new report from Business Korea has now said the LCD display used in the budget model may in fact be an MLCD+ panel, the very same one used in the LG G7 ThinQ.

The budget iPhone X (not the final name, of course) will have a 6.1-inch screen, again the same as the LG G7 ThinQ, capable of achieving greater brightness levels than LCD or OLED panels. It's all thanks to an extra fourth white sub-pixel, whereas regular LCD panels make do with red, green and blue pixels.

The screen on the LG G7 for example can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, far greater than the 804 nits peak brightness of the current iPhone X's OLED display. While the MLCD+ panel in the G7 can reach 1,000 nits, it's only when a boost setting is activated, otherwise it runs at 800 nits by default. Whether or not Apple will be able to implement its own tweaks to make the MLCD+ panel even brighter remains unclear.

The other advantage of using an MLCD+ panel is that it uses less power than regular LCD, something that may delight current iPhone owners who feel battery life isn't always as good as it could be. MLCD+ panels can also display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which means the budget iPhone will have improved colour accuracy.

Apple's budget iPhone X is expected to feature a notch design, and going by this report, it could be the exact same as the LG G7's, which means a smaller notch than the current iPhone X. Elsewhere, it will likely have an aluminium frame, a single-lens rear camera and no 3D Touch support.