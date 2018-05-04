This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US

LG launched the LG G7 ThinQ in New York this week but that's not the only phone we were expecting this month.

Previous rumours had also claimed a second handset is coming: the LG V35 ThinQ. Now, it seems, we have press images of it.

Android Headlines Has acquired a couple of images of the phone, which are believed to be AT&T specific renders lending weight to the thought that it could be an AT&T exclusive, in the States at least.

We're not sure if we'll ever see this handset in the UK too. Probably not.

Former rumours have suggested that the LG V35 ThinQ will feature the same ThinQ camera features as the G7 ThinQ and V30S ThinQ before it.

That means it will be able to intelligently adapt image settings depending on the subject matter, all through its dual 16-megapixel camera sensors on the rear.

It is also said to come with a 6-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) FullVision OLED display. And, unlike the LG G7 ThinQ, no-notch.

It will come in a "premium glossy finish" in either black or grey colours - as shown in the leaked images.

The LG V35 ThinQ is thought to launch officially this summer. We should soon find out whether it is strictly for AT&T in the US.