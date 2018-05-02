LG G7 ThinQ nods to AI, but it's the flagship specs you'll be interested in

After a lot of toing and froing, LG has announced the LG G7 ThinQ, its new 2018 flagship smartphone.

The new model evolves the LG G6, nabs the best bits of the LG V30 and offers a big-screen handset packed with power.

The ThinQ name tagged on the end is LG's nod to AI; as artificial intelligence brings features to devices and looks to boost the functionality of our phones, ThinQ is the branding that LG is using across its product range to indicate that it's part of the connected AI revolution.

In practice, the AI elements of this new phone are based around Google Assistant - common to all Android devices - but here boosted with its own button to easily access the service, as well as AI elements in the camera. LG also offers Google Lens, one of the first non-Pixel devices to do so.

The AI Cam isn't actually new, it was introduced to the 2017 LG V30 via a software update, aiming to identify scenes and ensure the best settings for the type of photo you're taking, but now with 19 scene modes.

In reality, the ThinQ branding will probably be glossed over by customers more interested in the large 6.1-inch 19.5:9 display which is one the brightest on the market, meaning you'll have no problems boosting it for clarity in bright conditions.

There's a notch at the top but plenty of options to hide it or customise it to suit your preference.

Powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest hardware, you can expect this phone to fly like many of its contemporaries. But the real uniqueness is in the wide-angle camera on the rear. Part of a dual camera system, like this phone's predecessors, it will let you take wider view shots to get in more than you can on other phone cameras.

We don't yet know how much the new LG G7 ThinQ will cost, but it will be hitting the UK around the end of May or early June. We'll be sure to update you as soon as we know the price. Until then, be sure to read up on our first impressions of this new handset.