LG G7 ThinQ will turn any surface into a speaker with Boombox and DTS:X tech

LG has announced that its forthcoming flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, will sport a built-in Boombox Speaker and larger resonance chamber. When combined, they will turn any external surface into a beefier, bass-centric speaker.

In addition, DTS:X 3D surround sound is offered for headphones, so you can get virtual 7.1 channels in a normal pair of earbuds, over- or on-ear cans.

Like the HTC U11 and a few other recent handsets, the LG G7 ThinQ can be placed on a flat surface or box to increase the bass response.

The Boombox Speaker is also capable of an increased sound level over previous models, by more than 6dB and twice the bass.

LG says this was mainly developed as an option to using a Bluetooth speaker to amplify music. With the resonance chamber and its properties, the phone can be used to listen to play music out loud without the need for an additional device.

The LG G7 ThinQ will also contain a Hi-Fi Quad DAC with four digital to analogue converters on a single chip. That, says LG, is capable of driving high-impedance, high-end headphones for an audiophile experience when fed the right source. It will be compatible with the Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) hi-res sound format.

The LG G7 ThinQ will be announced during an event in New York tomorrow, 2 May.