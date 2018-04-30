LG G7 ThinQ will turn any surface into a speaker with Boombox and DTS:X tech
- Larger resonance chamber
- Virtual surround sound
LG has announced that its forthcoming flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, will sport a built-in Boombox Speaker and larger resonance chamber. When combined, they will turn any external surface into a beefier, bass-centric speaker.
In addition, DTS:X 3D surround sound is offered for headphones, so you can get virtual 7.1 channels in a normal pair of earbuds, over- or on-ear cans.
Like the HTC U11 and a few other recent handsets, the LG G7 ThinQ can be placed on a flat surface or box to increase the bass response.
The Boombox Speaker is also capable of an increased sound level over previous models, by more than 6dB and twice the bass.
- LG G7 price: How much will LG's new ThinQ phone cost?
- LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the rumoured difference?
LG says this was mainly developed as an option to using a Bluetooth speaker to amplify music. With the resonance chamber and its properties, the phone can be used to listen to play music out loud without the need for an additional device.
The LG G7 ThinQ will also contain a Hi-Fi Quad DAC with four digital to analogue converters on a single chip. That, says LG, is capable of driving high-impedance, high-end headphones for an audiophile experience when fed the right source. It will be compatible with the Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) hi-res sound format.
The LG G7 ThinQ will be announced during an event in New York tomorrow, 2 May.
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Leaked BlackBerry KeyTwo images show redesigned keyboard and possible Key2 branding
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of this week's launch
- Huawei's been working on its own in-house OS for the past six years
- Samsung is launching 128GB and 256GB versions of S9 and S9 Plus
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more
- BlackBerry KeyTwo specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- HTC U12+ revealed in hands-on images with four cameras and no notch
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
Comments