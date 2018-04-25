LG G7 ThinQ to get SD845 and 6.1-inch QHD+ display

After learning what the LG G7 ThinQ will look like from every angle thanks to some leaked renders, we now know what will be going on inside it, thanks to a Geekbench listing.

Based on the G7 ThinQ's Geekbench score, it's confirmed it will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which powers the majority of 2018 flagships, and 4GB of RAM. While not confirmed, it's possible LG will release a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6/128GB too.

The Geekbench listing also confirms the G7 ThinQ will come running Android 8.0 Oreo, although will more than likely have LG's own UI skin over the top, especially given its touted AI credentials.

Meanwhile, LG has itself revealed the G7 ThinQ will sport a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision display that will have a peak brightness of a retina-searing 1,000 nits. LG is bigging up its Super Bright LCD display technology as being sued in the G7, and says that it allows the phone to be used in any lighting conditions, including bright sunlight.

The G7's display will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which has been achieved by reducing the size of the bottom bezel, but despite its size and brightness, the G7 will consume 30 per cent less power than the G6 it replaces.

Six different screen modes will be available to select from, each of which adjusts the colour settings, depending on the type of content being viewing. There is also an Auto mode that will automatically analyse the content on the display, whether it be videos, game, photo or web, and will adjust it for the optimal settings. It will also be possible to hide the notch at the top of the screen.

LG has yet to confirm any other details of the G7 ThinQ, but renders have shown it will have dual rear cameras and it may even get a dedicated Google Assistant button. We'll know for sure next week when it's unveiled at an event in New York on 2 May.