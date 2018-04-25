LG G7 price: How much will LG's new ThinQ phone cost?

We know an awful lot about LG's upcoming flagship phone, the G7 ThinQ. But one of the things we don't know for sure is how much it will cost.

One of the appealing things about LG's phones is that they are often a little cheaper than some of the rivals. With the LG G6 you got a lot of phone for your money compared to rivals.

But the hardware inside is a little aged against some rival phones. And there's also a rival from LG as well, in the form of the remarkable LG V30 which you can pick up for £550 at the moment. It's a good value alternative to many more recently-announced flagship handsets that are retailing for prices over £700.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is retailing for £739 but we'd expect the LG G7 price to be around £650 to £700 - last year's G6 went onto online stores at £649.

And if that's the sort of price the G7 ThinQ will go for, it's going to be in direct competition with some of Android's top smartphones. It would still be undercut by the excellent Huawei P20 at £599, for example. You can even nab last year's Huawei Mate 10 Pro for £529 - and it's just a few months old, in truth.

The LG G7 ThinQ will be announced on 2 May at an event in New York. We should see pre-order deals pop up online soon after that.

The G7 ThinQ will have range-topping specs, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform and 4GB or 6GB of memory alongside 64 and 128GB of storage, too. Expect LG's Android 8.0 Oreo with LG's own UX skin over the top and various AI technologies to help things along. We're also expecting it to have its own dedicated Google Assistant button, too.

Check out the latest LG G7 specs and news

Using the phone deal chart below you can use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.