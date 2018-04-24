New leaked press images show LG G7 ThinQ front, rear and every other angle

The LG G7 ThinQ will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 2 May but we already know plenty about it.

Now we can even see the phone from every angle as press images of the front, rear, top, bottom and sides have emerged online.

After posting a marketing shot of the handset last week, @evleaks has followed up with a composite of the grey version of the LG G7 ThinQ in every position.

You can clearly see the Google Assistant button on the left-hand side, under the volume buttons. Its existence was also leaked recently, but this is the first time we've seen it on an image.

You can also see the dual-lens camera on the rear, plus the fingerprint sensor. And, of course, there's the notch on the front.

Interestingly, there is still a "chin" at the bottom of the display even though there is no physical button in that location. The power button is on the right-hand side of the phone.

The date on the screen is also of note: "1 June". We wonder if that'll be the on-sale date for the handset.

LG will unveil the LG G7 ThinQ in New York next week. Make sure you come back to Pocket-lint to find out how to watch the event live and see all the coverage as it happens.