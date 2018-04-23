LG G7 ThinQ will have dedicated Google Assistant button
- Found on left-hand side
- Can be remapped
The LG G7 ThinQ is due to be officially unveiled next week, on Wednesday 2 May, but at the rate the leaks and rumours have flooded out there'll barely be anything to announce.
We already expect there to be an iPhone X-style notch on the front, thanks to several leaked images including the press render posted by @evleaks last week. That will house the AI Cam system also found in the LG V30S ThinQ, which analyses what it sees to set the perfect shooting conditions based on subject and lighting.
And it is widely thought the phone will have a dual-lens camera on the rear.
Now it is also understood that the LG G7 ThinQ will have a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the side of the phone.
CNET cites "people familiar with the smartphone" as its sources. They say a GA button will be found on the left-hand side, while the power button will be on the right (as you can see in the image above).
A fingerprint reader will appear on the rear near the camera lenses.
If you're not particularly bothered about being able to call on Google Assistant physically, it is also said that you will be able to reassign the button to call up a different app instead - much like Samsung's dedicated button for Bixby, as found on the Galaxy S8, S9 or Note 8.
