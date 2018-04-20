LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release

LG is gearing up to announce its latest flagship Android phone on 2 May but that doesn't stop the rumour mill talking about the next one.

We've already reported on a probable LG V40 ThinQ handset coming later this year, but a latest leak actually brings good news. Not only does it apply a codename to the device - "Storm" - which you might hear bandied around over the next few months, it also suggests the phone will arrive earlier than some recent reports would have you believe.

Serial leakster Evan Blass claims that the LG V40 ThinQ will be available around summer/early fall. This is an improvement over ETNews' estimate of November, as claimed in the middle of March.

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

Blass also suggests that there will be an LG V35 ThinQ released beforehand - a stop gap device between the LG V30S and V40. He claims that it will be arriving around the same time as the LG G7 ThinQ - itself subject to that press unveiling at the beginning of May.

One thing's for sure, LG is really going all out on the ThinQ branding if the rumours around to be believed. Artificial intelligence in phones is the next big thing and LG's ThinQ umbrella is the company's big push for a smarter, connected future.