LG G7 ThinQ notch confirmed in official-looking render

Following LG's confirmation that the G7 ThinQ will be officially unveiled at an event on 2 May in New York and 3 May in Seoul, reliable Twitter tipster Evan Glass has shared what looks like a promotional image for the upcoming device.

We've already seen images of the G7 ThinQ, but Blass' image appears to be lot more official. It shows the phone has incredibly slim bezels on the sides and the bottom, and if you look closely at the top, you'll see it does indeed have the notch that most other Android flagships are set to adopt this year.

The notch on the G7 ThinQ looks to take up about a third of the screen width and housed within it is a front-facing camera in the centre, some sensors on the left and an earpiece speaker on the right. Other information we can glean from the rendered image is that the G7 ThinQ will have a thick, shiny metal frame, similar to the G6 and will have rounded corners.

Previous rumours have suggested the G7 ThinQ will give a lot of attention to AI technologies, especially in the camera department, and because it's a ThinQ device it will work with other LG ThinQ products to learn your habits.