LG G7 ThinQ confirmed, will be officially unveiled in May

Following a set of leaked of renders, LG has officially confirmed its next smartphone release will be the G7 ThinQ. While it's the first time the ThinQ branding has been applied to a G-series smartphone, it's not the first phone as that title belongs to the LG V30S ThinQ, launched at MWC 2018.

Like the V30S, the G7 ThinQ - and other ThinQ products - will put a focus on AI technologies. As a result, the G7 ThinQ features Voice AI that responds to voice commands, Vision AI, which relates to the camera and how it can be made more convenient for the user. LG has also said the phone will feature Empathy AI, but doesn't say what this relates to.

The South Korean tech giant has however said it will preview the G7 ThinQ at an event in New York on 2 May, before officially unveiling it in Seoul on 3 May. The company hasn't given away any further details of the phone, but from experience, we wouldn't be surprised if LG slowly started drip feeding various snippets of information, before the launch date.

LG's ThinQ platform was first announced at CES 2017, all products that carry the ThinQ branding will be artificially intelligent, and will be able to communicate with each other and employ LG's own deep learning technology in order to better understand your habits and needs.

The ThinQ range of products currently include all of LG's 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, kitchen appliances, smart robots for the home and a Google Assistant-enabled speaker.

