Leaked LG G7 ThinQ render reveals phone's colours, mystery side button
- LG G7 ThinQ should replace last year's LG G6
Purported "official" renders depicting the follow-up to the LG G6 have surfaced online, giving us a first good look at the upcoming flagship.
The renders, posted by Android Headlines, show the LG G7 ThinQ in five colours: Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), and Raspberry Rose. Each of these colours should be available from the day the phone is launched. Aside from revealing what shades you can get the phone in, the render most notably seems to confirm that the LG G7 ThinQ will feature a display notch.
This has been rumoured in the past, especially since LG posted - and then quickly removed - a post on Reddit asking Android fans what they think about display notches. Anyway, we can also see a power button to the right, volume controls on the left, and a mystery hardware button on the left. This button could be a dedicated AI button, sort of like the Bixby button on Samsung devices. But that's not confirmed.
LG should officially announce the LG G7 ThinQ sometime this month. For more rumours and leaks, see our round-up here.
