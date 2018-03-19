LG to return to LCD display for the G7

A report fresh out of South Korea cites market analysts as saying LG will revert back to an LCD display for the upcoming G7 flagship, in an effort to reduce manufacturing costs.

LG made the move to OLED for the V30, released in the second half of 2017, but while OLED screens have numerous benefits over their LCD counterparts, primarily better contrast levels, brighter whites and darker blacks, they are a lot more expensive to produce.

That's a cause for concern for LG Mobile, as the division reported its 11th consecutive loss for the quarter of October to December 2017. Money needs to be saved anywhere it can, so using LCD displays will help towards that. Apple pays around $52 for the iPhone 8's LCD display, and $110 for the iPhone X's OLED display, for example.

LG is expected to use its own MLCD+ display for the G7 flagship, which is claimed to offer better brightness compared to its previous displays, but consumes 35 per cent less power.

LG won't be alone in using the display technology, as Apple is said to continue to embrace it with the launch of a new 6.1-inch iPhone later this year, with a similar notch design to the OLED iPhone X. Usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities predicts Apple's new LCD iPhone will account for 50 per cent of sales of the new generation of iPhones, presumably because it should have a lower asking price than the OLED brethren.