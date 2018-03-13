LG G7 coming in May, LG V40 delayed to November, says report

LG is planning to release its next flagship smartphone in May.

A report claims that the much-rumoured, notch-laden LG G7 will be available to buy in two months time. That fits with other persistent rumours that the company will hold a launch event in April.

The same report, published by ET News, states that, because the G7 will arrive later than usual for an LG "spring" flagship, it will have knock on effect for the next handset too. It says that the LG V40 will move from a September release to November.

Whether that's the case or not - and as it's the first time we've even heard of a V40, it could be pure speculation - the fact that the LG G7 is still on the immediate horizon is positive.

LG previously confirmed that it was to be delayed as it will represent a new direction for the series. And from leaked images seen so far - including at Mobile World Congress a few weeks ago - it certainly looks different to its predecessors.

That's thanks, in no small part, to the adoption of a notched screen design similar to Apple's iPhone X.

Other specs mentioned in ET News' report are more standard for a 2018 Android flagship handset. It says the phone will sport a Snapdragon 845 processor and a dual camera on the rear (16-megapixels).

An estimated price has also been suggested. It is said the phone will cost around 899,800 won (around £607). A larger LG G7 Plus will cost 1 million won (£675).