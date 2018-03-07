This is the LG G7 and not the iPhone X, honest

The LG G7 has been subject to various leaks and rumours in recent months, after LG itself quashed reports that said the upcoming flagship was due to be redesigned from scratch, we now know the phone is definitely in the pipeline.

We're still not sure when it will be launched, but now we have a decent idea of what it might look like, thanks to renders designed by Ben Geskin - responsible for other smartphone renders in the past - and obtained exclusively by Techno Buffalo.

We imagine your first statement about the images will be along the lines of "my, that certainly looks like the iPhone X" and you would be right. Apple seems to have initiated a new wave in design, in the form of a notch at the top of the screen to house cameras and sensors. The renders look a lot like a phone that LG previewed at MWC.

LG is the latest to adhere to this trend, with a notch being present and correct at the top of the virtually bezel-less display. The notification bar will will in the areas to the left and right to give users are much screen real estate as possible.

Looking to the back of the G7 and LG has once again used a dual-lens camera, the specs of which have yet to be revealed, while underneath is a fingerprint scanner. This could indicate that LG won't be using facial recognition technology for security purposes, something many of its rivals are doing.

While specs haven't been confirmed, the LG G7 is expected to arrive with a 6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. LG is expected to unveil the G7 later in the spring, but this is just speculation for now. We'll bring you more news as and when we hear it.