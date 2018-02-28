Did LG secretly preview the LG G7 at MWC 2018? See the phone here

LG has shown off its next G-series phone, but it did so rather quietly.

LG normally releases two flagship phones a year, one in the form of the G-Series at the beginning of the year and the other in the form of the V-Series toward the latter half of the year. With that in mind, the LG G7 is the next smartphone expected to come from the South Korean company, and it looks like the company might've had the phone on display - but behind closed doors - at MWC 2018.

Israeli publication Ynet published a video of a mysterious smartphone. It's clearly labelled "LG G7" with the codename Neo. However, we don't know whether this is the final version of the LG G7 that LG plans to release, or if it's just a prototype that the company secretly previewed. VentureBeat's Evan Blass speculated that this might be a canceled device - one that was scrapped for Judy.

1/2 Ynet

Blass previously reported that LG is now working on a new smartphone design, which goes by the codename Judy, and it will be a follow-up to the LG G6 and LG V30. Anyway, Bass said the device on display at MWC 2018 was also shown alongside the LG Q7, LG V35, and a watch.

Ynet reported that this so-called LG G7 device has a glass back. The phone also has a iPhone X-like notch in its 6-inch OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Other features include a 8-megapixel front-facing camera, two 16-megapixel rear cameras, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. It also has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery.

We recommend watching the video to get a better look.