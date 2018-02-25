LG V30S ThinQ is the V30 with AI smarts

LG has used Mobile World Congress 2018 to launch the V30S ThinQ, which is essentially a regular V30 but with more RAM, some new storage options and new AI capabilities. With the previous two launches at MWC being the G6 and G5, LG's offering this year is a little disappointing.

ThinQ is LG's own smart platform that was announced at CES 2018. It will be integrated into all manner of products, including smartphone, fridges, washing machines and air conditioners.

Nevertheless, the V30S ThinQ shouldn't be sidelined, as its headline-grabbing AI smarts are what sets this phone apart from the regular V30 - for now at least, the AI capabilities will be coming to the V30 via a future software update.

Chief among the V30S ThinQ's new features is AI Cam, which intelligently analyses the subject of your photos and automatically recommends the best shooting mode. The camera can detect between eight different scenes: portrait; food; pet; city; landscape; flower; sunrise and sunset. The camera promises to take improved photos over the non-AI-assisted version, taking viewing angle, colour, saturation, lighting and reflections all into account.

QLens, another new feature, has online shopping baked into it. Instead of typing into a search bar the products you want to buy, you can instead take a picture of it instead, with the phone then transporting you online to search for the lowest price and recommendations for similar items. You can also use QLens to take pictures of food, celebrities, fashion and landmarks to find similar images online or more detailed information.

Finally, a new Bright Mode combines four pixels into one to capture improved low-light photos, although with this mode enabled you do sacrifice resolution for the improved exposure.

Elsewhere, the V30S ThinQ is practically the same as the 'regular' V30. The only differences being this new model has 6GB of RAM instead of 4, and has 128GB and 256GB storage options, compared to the 64GB and 128GB of the previous model.

Otherwise, it's the same 18:9 display, same 3,300mAh battery and same Snapdragon 835 processor. LG will be releasing the V30S ThinQ in two colours: New Platinum Grey and New Moroccan Blue. It will initially be available in the next few weeks in Korea, before rolling out to more territories later in March, pricing has yet to be confirmed.