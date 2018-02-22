LG will have new phones at MWC 2018: LG K8 and LG K10 updates

We already know a 2018 version of the LG V30 will appear at Mobile World Congress, but LG has also confirmed other new handsets for the trade show next week.

The LG K8 and LG K10 are getting their own 2018 models.

According to the company, they are designed to "close the gap" between entry-level, price-friendly handsets and flagship phones, and they have mid-range abilities to suit.

The new LG K8 comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 5-inch 720p HD display.

It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel on the front and 16GB of on-board storage. It can also be expanded through microSD up to an extra 32GB. The 2,500mAh battery is removable.

The 2018 LG K10 comes in three flavours, standard K10, K10+ and K10α. It's not known which will appear in which territories, but the K series phones are heading to Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

All three come with the same 1.5GHz octa-core processor and 5.3-inch 720p HD display, but the K10+ has 3GB of RAM on board, along with 32GB of storage (upgradable by up to 2TB through microSD card).

The other two have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage on board. They too can be upgraded through microSD.

The K10+ and K10 share the same camera spec, with a 13-megapixel snapper on the rear and up to 8-megapixel on the front. The K10α has an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front.

The 3,000mAh battery on all three K10s is non-removable (embedded).

There's no word yet on price or availability but we'll bring you more from MWC 2018 next week.