LG's next flagship is codenamed Judy and might show up this June

LG's mobile strategy is confusing.

It's supposedly now working on a new smartphone design, which is codenamed Judy, and it will be a follow-up to the LG G6 and LG V30.

Let's back up for a minute: In early 2018, LG Vice Chairman Cho Sung-jin announced that the company would stop sticking to a yearly release schedule for its smartphones and would instead update them when necessary. However, shortly after that, we heard LG wanted to completely start over with the G-line and the LG G6's successor. Now, LG is rumored to be targeting a June unveiling for its next phone.

According to Venture Beat's Evan Blass, who is a well-known leaker, LG is working on a new flagship smartphone that is codenamed Judy - in order to go along with LG's "traditional reliance on female monikers". Anyway, the codename aside, the phone will allegedly debut with an all-new design, such as a 6.1-inch, 18:9 Full Vision display and a MLCD+ panel. Blass said its RGBW matrix will have a white sub-pixel.

What does all that mean? Well, the phone will supposedly be capable of high, 800-nit brightness, but it'll also consume 35-percent less power than standard IPS LCD panels. Other reported features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, dual 16-megapixel sensors on the rear with f/1.6 lenses, and IP68 ingress protection, as well as military standard durability.

It'll also have “boombox” stereo speaker, support for HDR10 imaging, as well as support for "wireless charging, digital assistant, voice recognition, and camera AI", Blass said. In other words, aside from the low RAM, Judy sounds like it'll be a premium flagship device.

It's set to launch in June, but global availability won't happen until after.