New LG G6 and Q6 colours make up for lack of G7 at MWC, sort of

There is unlikely to be any sight of the LG G7 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, but LG will have some new handsets at the trade show. Sort of.

It has announced new colour schemes for its popular LG G6 and LG Q6 smartphones.

During CES at the start of the year, LG unveiled a raspberry rose (pink) model of the LG V30 phone and the same colour will be added to the LG G6 line-up. That handset also gets moroccan blue and lavender violet variants.

The LG Q6 range is expanded with moroccan blue and lavender violet models too.

The Korean firm will continue to sell the existing versions of both phones, which are available worldwide in astro black, ice platinum, mystic white, terra gold and marine blue. And, naturally, the new coloured variants will be the same internally as the currently sold models.

That means the LG G6 variants will all have 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 LCD displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processors, 4GB of RAM and dual 13-megapixel cameras on the rear.

The LG Q6 phones will each sport 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 displays, Snapdragon 435 processors, 3GB of RAM and standard 13-megapixel camera/

The new colours will be available in Korea from February and will roll out to other regions soon after.