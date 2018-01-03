Apple's 2018 iPhone X Plus could use 6.5-inch OLED displays from LG

LG Display must be having a good day.

The Korean manufacturer is rumoured to be helping Apple make its next iPhone, thought to be called the iPhone X Plus. More specifically, it will supply Apple with OLED panels for a 6.5-inch iPhone X model, according to the Financial Times (via MacRumors ). Keep in mind Apple is expected to release a 5.8-inch iPhone X model in 2018, as well. The current iPhone X is a 5.8-inch phone with OLED panels by Samsung.

Samsung is actually the lone maker of the 5.8-inch OLED panels used by Apple on the 2017 iPhone X. However, LG Display does manufacture LCD panels for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. An Electronic Times report has further claimed LG Display will supply more than 15 million OLED panels for the upcoming 6.5-inch model, whereas Samsung will continue to manufacture panels for the next 5.8-inch model.

So, while this is good news for LG, Apple customers might not be so happy. Remember, LG makes the Pixel 2 XL's P-OLED display, and that phone launched with a tonne of display issues. Samsung's OLED displays used in the Pixel 2 and original Pixel phones had no such issues.

