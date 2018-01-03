LG V30 coming in Raspberry Rose colour just in time for Valentine's Day

LG will unveil a new variant of its LG V30 smartphone at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Inside, it will be identical to the model we reviewed at the tail end of last year, but on the outside it will make your eyes pop.

That's because it is adorned in a new colour LG calls Raspberry Rose.

It's either stunning or hideous, depending on your taste, but South Koreans will be able to get their hands on it first as it will be released soon after CES closes its doors. It will then be rolled out to "key markets" in Europe and Asia soon after.

Hopefully, that'll mean it'll be available in the UK in time for Valentine's Day.

The LG V30 comes with a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display in an 18:9 aspect ratio. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. There's 64GB of on board storage, plus a microSD card slot for expansion.

Battery life is decent, with a 3,300mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0 available to top it up speedily if you need to add extra power.

B&O Play provides the audio, with a pair of the Bang & Olufsen brand's headphones in the box.

You can get other colours of the LG V30 already, with prices around £700 for the phone SIM free.