LG G7: What's the story so far?

LG normally releases two flagship smartphones a year, one in the form of the G-Series at the beginning of the year and the other in the form of the V-Series towards the latter half of the year.

With that in mind, the LG G7 is the next smartphone expected to come from the South Korean company. This is a round up of everything we know so far, coupled with a few predictions for good measure.

Word of warning: There's not much to go on just yet but expect this to change over the coming weeks so keep checking back for the latest.

Expected announcement late February at MWC

Rumours of CES unveiling

LG traditionally reveals its first flagship smartphone of the year the day before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona kicks off.

The show runs from 26 February 2018, which would see the G7 revealed on 25 February, almost exactly a year after the LG G6, if the company follows its usual release cycle. Should this be the case, we'd expect to see the G7 on sale around the end of March, beginning of April.

There has been a rumour the LG G7 might make an appearance at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of January however, which would see it arrive a little earlier than usual.

This report comes after the suggestion Samsung would do the same with its Galaxy S9, but we'd be surprised to see either flagship device announced at the US show so don't hold your breath.

Likely to be waterproof with drop protection

Similar design to G6 expected

Combination of metal and glass again?

The rumours surrounding the LG G7's design have been few and far between but we aren't expecting there to be a great deal of change compared to the LG G6.

It might see some refinements, perhaps taking a few tips from the LG V30, but overall, a similar look to the G6 flagship is likely. This means you can probably bet on a glass and metal sandwich design, waterproofing, drop protection and an almost all-screen front.

It's also very likely that there will be a dual-camera on the rear of the device and probably a circular fingerprint sensor, unless LG chooses to ditch fingerprint recognition altogether in favour of another biometric security technology, like Apple did with the iPhone X.

LG does like to experiment with design (remember the modular G5), so you can never be too sure what it has up its sleeve.

18:9 aspect ratio display expected again

Likely to be around 5.7-inches

Quad HD+ resolution probable

Large displays were the biggest trend of flagship smartphones in 2017, with many devices opting for a 18:9 (or thereabouts) aspect ratio over the standard 16:9 we'd seen previously.

LG was one of the first companies to introduce the almost all-screen front, with the G6 offering a 5.7-inch display within a similar footprint to the 5.3-inch LG G5. It has a Quad HD+ resolution at 2880 x 1440 for a pixel density of 564ppi and it offers HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

It is not yet clear what size the G7's display will be, though we'd expect it to be between the 5.7-inch of the G6 and the 6-inches of the V30. The 18:9 aspect ratio will no doubt remain and a Quad HD+ resolution as a minimum is likely too, as well as support for HDR.

Whether LG will put an OLED panel within the G7, like the V30, over the LCD panel found on the G6, is also an unknown for now but hopefully whatever the panel, it won't be the one the company used for the Pixel 2 XL.

Dual rear camera expected

OIS, PDAF and manual mode likely

Facial recognition technology?

LG has a good track record over the last couple of years in terms of camera performance so we'd expect the G7 to follow suit.

A dual camera is probably going to be on board the rear, most likely in the same setup as previous LG devices with a standard lens coupled with a wide-angle lens.

Whether LG will increase the resolutions of the sensors on the rear is not yet known, but expect optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and manual mode for adjusting shutter speed, ISO, exposure and white balance, as the G6 offers.

The LG G6 and the V30 both come with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, though the resolution might increase for the G7 and it's possible we might see other technology too, such as facial recognition technology like the V30 offers. For now though, it's a wait and see game.

At least 4GB RAM expected

MicroSD support likely

Fast charging probable

The LG G7 will offer advancements in processor compared to the G6, as all succeeding flagships do, but which chipset this will be remains to be seen.

Unlike many of the 2017 flagships, the G6 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 rather than the Snapdragon 835. It's been claimed that Samsung has first dibs on the Snapdragon 845, though this hasn't been confirmed so depending on the G7's timing, it could feature the 845 platform.

The G6 has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD support for storage expansion so we're expecting at least that on the G7. A couple of devices, such as the OnePlus 5T and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offer 6GB of RAM so perhaps LG will make the jump for the G7 though nothing has been rumoured as yet.

In terms of battery capacity, the G6 and the V30 both offer 3300mAh capacities so we'd expect similar under the hood of the G7. No doubt fast charging will be supported and USB Type-C will be the responsible port for charging.

The LG G6 and V30 both arrived on Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0 user interface over the top. It means you get Android at the core but with bloatware, which is likely to be the same for the LG G7, though we'd expect it to launch on Android Oreo.

The LG G7 is currently a big guessing game with very little to go on. This is likely to change over the next few weeks as rumours start to increase.

LG is also notorious for confirming snippets of information in the run up to the launch of a new device so hopefully we will have a better idea of what we can expect from the company's 2018 first flagship by the beginning of the 2018.