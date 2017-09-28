LG V30 pre-order UK: Carphone Warehouse deals now open

Carphone Warehouse is carrying the LG V30 exclusively in the UK, and pre-order deals are now open for LG's latest super phone.

You'll be able to get it in two colours, Cloud Silver and Moroccan Blue, but sadly there's no sign of the black version in the UK just yet.

Prices on the LG V30 are surprisingly affordable. Carphone Warehouse is offering from £44 a month on contract with a £9 upfront fee, with a whole range of deals available across Vodafone, EE and O2 networks. There are also upgrade deals on offer.

If you want get it SIM free, it's going to cost you just £799, a healthy bit more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or the iPhone X.

Delivery on the LG V30 will be from 1 November.

The LG V30 has a 6-inch 18:9 OLED display with a 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and has 4GB of RAM on board to ensure it moves like a greased cheetah. We think it's one of the most exciting phones that LG has offered for some time and we're really happy that it's now being offered in the UK too.

It will come with 64GB of storage, which can be expanded through microSD, and has a 3,300mAh battery.

There are two cameras on the rear, one wide-angle and 13-megapixels, the other a more conventional 16-megapixels snapper. The front camera has a 5-megapixels sensor.

The phone will come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat pre-installed but will be updated to Oreo when available.