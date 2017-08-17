This is the LG V30, and it looks stunning

Just two weeks before its official unveiling, an image of the LG V30 has leaked online via reliable tipster Evan Blass.

The image, posted to his Twitter account, shows the V30 from all sides and reveals just how much of the front is taken up by the 6-inch OLED screen, as well as just how gorgeous it is. The bezels above and below the screen are incredibly slim, and the front-facing camera looks equally as small.

We're still not sure what resolution the front-facing camera will be, but we know it will offer face recognition unlocking, even when the screen is off.

On the back of the phone we get a clear view of the dual-lens camera and flash, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. We already caught a glimpse of the rear of the phone following a leak from Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hitrecord firm, but Blass's image is an awful lot clearer.

The sides of the LG V30 are slim too, with the volume rocker being on the left, and the SIM tray on the right. The fingerprint sensor will therefore double up as the home button.

This particular image of the V30 shows it coming in a silver finish with incredibly shiny sides, we're not sure what other colours it will be available in just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if they were to also leak out before the official launch date.

LG will unveil the V30 on 31 August at IFA, and you will be able to follow the launch via the livestream here.