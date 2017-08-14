LG V30 UX revealed ahead of launch, second screen confirmed

LG will unveil the V30 smartphone at IFA in two weeks time, but before the big reveal, the company is drip-feeding information about it. The latest snippet of info relates to the user interface, with LG saying the V30 will come with the very latest UX 6.0+.

With the new software comes a raft of new features, designed to make using the V30 a breeze, whilst also taking full advantage of the phone's 18:9 FullVision OLED display.

LG has confirmed the V30 will come with a second screen, although it won't be a fixed bar at the top of the screen on the V20. Instead, it has been succeeded by a Floating Bar that will give users quick access to regularly used apps and settings. If you don't want it on the screen, simply drag it away.

An Always On Display function now shows more than just a clock; it can show quick tools, the music player and even a favourite photo.

The camera software has been given new features to take advantage of the dual lenses. Graphy, a new function that can be accessed when the camera is put in manual mode, lets you choose from a wide range of downloadable preset photo modes for different types of shot.

Presets are made by professional photographers and include white balance, aperture, shutter speed and ISO.

Security measures have been upgraded in the new software, with face recognition playing a particularly big part. The phone can be unlocked by looking at it, even when the display is off and without the need to press the power button first.

Alternatively, the V30 can also be unlocked using your voice and a set phrase. Finally, haptic feedback levels can be adjusted so you can completely customise the feel of the phone as you navigate around menus.

The LG V30 will be unveiled on 31 August at IFA, although with this recent announcement, along with the recent confirmation of a dual-lens camera and 6-inch OLED display, there won't be a lot that we don't know come official launch day.