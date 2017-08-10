LG says V30 will have the "world's clearest smartphone camera lens"

LG has revealed details about the camera on the upcoming V30 smartphone ahead of its official unveiling on 31 August at the IFA trade show in Berlin.

The South Korean company says the V30 will have an f/1.6 aperture camera and a glass lens as part of the dual camera setup. LG says an f/1.6 aperture represents the largest aperture lens ever fitted to a smartphone, and claims it will be the clearest lens ever found on a phone.

The LG V30's camera should function well in low-light conditions, as it can capture 25 per cent more light than an f/1.8 lens. This is on top of the fact the camera uses a Clear Crystal Glass lens, instead of a plastic one, which LG says allows the camera to collect even more light.

Edge distortion on wide angle shots is said to be reduced by up to a third compared to the V20 predecessor, and improves upon the V20's camera in all other areas.

LG has managed to implement all these upgrades to the camera, all while making the whole module 30 per cent smaller than the one on the V20.

LG says the new camera, coupled with other features such as laser autofocus, optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation, will make the V30 camera incredibly easy to use.

Juno Cho, president of LG Mobile said: "LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs".

"For the users whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant".