LG V30 just completely leaked out thanks to... Joseph Gordon-Levitt?

- Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hitrecord firm leaked the V30

- It posted contest submissions that show off the V30

- V30 isn't supposed to be announced until 31 August

LG's latest partnership with Hitrecord has given us a good look at the yet-to-be-released LG V30.

The phone maker has worked with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt over the past couple of years on promotions for its flagship devices. More specifically, it partnered with the actor's Hitrecord studio in order to get amateur creatives to make interesting videos with its devices. But LG's latest collaboration with Hitrecord is the most interesting one yet, as it is just fully revealed the upcoming LG V30.

This year's Hitrecord competition for the phone ended on 31 July, and the submissions have just gone live. Stills from the submissions show off the unreleased LG V30 phone. From what we can tell, the phone matches the leaks we've seen recently. However, these are not in HD, so it's hard to get a good look. We can see the metallic back, dual-camera setup, fingerprint reader, and “V” branding on the rear, though.

HitRecordLG V30 image 2

And, on the front, we can see the 6-inch display, rounded corners, and minimal bezels. So, yeah, thanks to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, we've already seen LG's marketing materials of the LG V30. Only thing left to do now is wait for LG to actually unveil and launch the phone. The LG V30 is expected to debut a day before IFA 2017 on 31 August. Pocket-lint will of course be there to bring you the latest as it happens.

For more information on what to expect at IFA, see our round-up.

HitRecordLG V30 image 3
