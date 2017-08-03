LG confirms V30 will get a 6-inch OLED screen

LG has laid one of the biggest rumours surrounding the upcoming V30 flagship to bed, by confirming it will indeed come with a 6-inch P-OLED display. LG didn't mention the V30 by name in the press release, but said its "next flagship smartphone", which we know to be the V30.

LG says it will be a FullVision display, meaning it will have an 18:9 aspect ratio, but will be in a body smaller than its predecessor, the V20. This is thanks to reducing the size of the upper and lower bezels by 20 and 50 per cent respectively.

The company's logo has been moved to the rear of the phone as well, the help give as much space to the screen as possible.

The 1440 x 2880 P-OLED panel is mounted on a plastic bass, as opposed to glass, making it easier to curve the edges. LG also says the screen is capable of reproducing 148 per cent of the sRGB colour space, and is ideal for using with VR.

Google already confirmed that the V30 will support Daydream VR at its I/O conference in May. The V30 can also handle HDR10, meaning HDR content from Netflix and Amazon should be supported.

Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said: "Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones,"

"With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products."

LG is expected to unveil the V30 on the 31 August, before going on sale, in the US at least, on 28 September. Up until recently, it was widely believed it would feature a slide out secondary display, like its predecessors, but a set of leaked drawings have quashed those rumours.