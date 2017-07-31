LG V30 will be available from 28 September in US, global launch to follow

The LG V30 will go on sale on 28 September in the US, with a European and global launch to follow soon after.

Android Authority has obtained the news from an exclusive source, which says the phone will be unveiled at IFA on 31 August, something that was confirmed following an official media invite.

Pre-orders in the US will open on 17 September, with the official launch to take place just over a week later. An exact European launch date hasn't been revealed just yet, but Android Authority's source has a document that says it will launch globally.

This means the V30 will be the first LG V-series smartphone to launch in the UK.

The V30 is LG's second flagship of the year, with the G6 being released back in March. It will replace the V20 and will likely be a strong contender to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 phablet

It's expected to be the first LG phone to feature an OLED display, which should come in around the 6-inch mark, and like the G6 will have no physical buttons on the front. Like its predecessors, the V30 should have a secondary display section within the main display, which will be used to show notifications without having to turn the main display on.

Other features should include a dual camera, Snapdragon 835 processor and a quad hi-fi DAC for enhanced audio quality.