LG Q8 is a pocket-friendly V20 with dual-lens camera

After a listing leaked out on the company's Italian website, LG has now officially announced the Q8 smartphone.

The Q8 is the latest addition to LG's new Q family of devices, following the announcement of the LG Q6, but the Q8 enters with more of a flagship status, with improved specs across the board.

The Q8 shares much of its DNA with the LG V20 - LG's 2016 creator phone that never launched in Europe - although this version gives you a 5.2-inch display, so it's more compact. It doesn't have the 18:9 Full Vision display of the Q6 or G6, but it does have a button-free front panel.

It also has a metal body, IP67 water and dust-resistance and a Quad Hi-Fi DAC for enhanced audio. LG has also integrated a secondary, always-on display at the top of the main screen to give you instant access to contacts, tools and apps.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB of storage, microSD expansion up to 2TB and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Q8 trumps the Q6 in the camera department, as this phone gets a dual-lens rear camera, while the Q6 makes do with a single lens. LG has fitted with the Q8 with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 standard lens and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide angle lens, while on the front is a 5-megapixel f/1.9 wide angle lens.

LG has yet to announce how much the Q8 will be available for when it launches in select European markets this week. It will launch in Asia shortly after.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch the next-gen V30 at IFA 2017.