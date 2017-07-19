LG V30 confirmed to have Snapdragon 835 in Geekbench listing

LG is expected to unveil its second flagship phone of the year, the V30, on 31 August, a day before the IFA trade show officially kicks off.

Being a flagship device, it was always thought it would come with flagship specs to match, and now following a leaked listing on Geekbench, some of those rumours have been confirmed.

The listing is for an LG device with the model name LGE LG-H932PR and the most notable feature is the mention of Qualcomm MSM8998 processor, otherwise known as the Snapdragon 835.

Although the LG model name doesn't say V30, we're not expecting LG to release any other phones with the Snapdragon 835 this year, since the LG Q6, a mini version of the G6, has been confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 435 processor.

Integrating the 835 into the V30 will represent an upgrade over the G6, LG's first flagship phone released back in March. The processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM to ensure it will be super speedy.

The V30 is also confirmed to come running Android Nougat 7.1.2 at launch.

The Geekbench listing doesn't give away any other details or features for the V30, so for now we'll have to keep our ears to the ground for any other rumours, and wait for the official launch at the end of August.