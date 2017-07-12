These amazing renders show us what the the LG V30 will look like

The LG V30 still isn't official, but with expected launch date getting closer and closer, usually reliable leakster @OnLeaks has released some renders to show what LG's next flagship will look like.

The renders reveal a high level of detail, including a virtually all-screen front with no physical buttons, with a dual-lens camera and fingerprint scanner on the rear. There's no obvious sign of a slide out secondary display, something that was suggested by notable leaker Evan Blass back in May. However there could still be the possibility of a secondary screen section at the top of the display, but we can't tell because the screen on these renders isn't turned on.

On the left of the device are volume buttons, but there's no sign of a side-mounted power button, which could suggest the fingerprint scanner on the back will take care of this instead. On the bottom there's a USB Type-C port with a single speaker to the side, and a 3.5mm headphone port on the top.

The renders don't give away specs and features, but My Smart Price, the site that picked up the renders, has made some assumptions. The display should be around the 6-inch mark, but it can't be a certain guess because of the rounded edges and it should measure around 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm.

As with any leak and rumour, these renders should be taken with a pinch of salt before we get to see the real deal, but they're our best look yet at the LG V30. Fingers are pointing to a 31 August launch date, the day before IFA officially kicks off, an OLED display, the first for an LG phone and a dual 13-megapixel rear camera.

Being a flagship it should have flagship internals, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which the LG G6 missed out on, 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.