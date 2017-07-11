LG Q6 with 18:9 FullVision display gets official launch

LG has officially announced the Q6 smartphone as the first entry of a new Q-series. The LG Q6 is the first phone since the flagship G6 to feature a FullVision display, essentially making it a G6 Mini.

LG previously posted some teasers to say it would be unveiling the device on 11 July, and true to its word, the Q6 is here.

The FullVision aspect of the display refers to the aspect ratio of the 5.5-inch screen, which at 18:9, is the same as the LG G6. And just like its flagship cousin, the Q6 has a bezel-less screen with no physical buttons in sight. The display doesn't quite reach the same levels of resolution as the G6, but at 2160 x 1080 and 442ppi, it should be good.

The Q6 also has an aluminium frame and a wide-angle, 13-megapixel camera. Unlike the G6, which has a dual-lens camera, the Q6 makes do with a single-lens. On the front you'll find a 5-megapixel camera, which is used to unlock the device via facial recognition. LG says it can be used with one hand thanks to its compact form factor.

The Q6 will be the first of three Q-series devices to be released, with a Q6+ and Q6a to join at a later date. The Q6+ will be a more beefed up version, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the Q6 gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the more entry-level Q6a will get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The Q6 also gets a 3,000mAh battery and will be available in Terra Gold, Mystic White, Ice Platinum and Astro Black. LG has yet to release any price information, but it will go on sale in markets in Asia from August, with European, North American and Latin American availability following soon after.