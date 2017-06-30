  Is LG working on a mini LG G6 smartphone called LG Q6?

LG is already planning a new version of the LG G6.

No, we're not talking about the LG G7, but rather a smaller version of the LG G6 itself. And, technically, we're not sure if the company is working on the phone now or mulled the idea of one months ago. You see, according to TechnoBuffalo, which viewed a leaked internal document that showed a 5.4-inch device with an 18:9 aspect ratio, LG at one point planned to manufacture a mini LG G6.

It would have the same unique aspect ratio that LG introduced with the 5.7-inch LG G6, the document revealed, though there were no other details in regards to specs, and the document was dated to last year. Nevertheless, TechnoBuffalo indicated the phone is still a possibility. If you need more proof than that, tipster Evan Blass has also verified that a mini version of the LG G6 is in the works.

Blass said it will offer 3GB of RAM and one 13MP camera on back. He also revealed that the phone recently passed through the Federal Communications Commission as model number M700 and that it will be known as LG Q6. Interesting.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more, concrete info.