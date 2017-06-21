  LG might launch its next LG V30 smartphone in September at IFA

LG is working on another flagship. It'll be the successor to the LG V20. And it's supposedly going to debut this autumn.

A report from Korean media outlet ETNews has claimed that LG will unveil the LG V30 at the IFA annual trade show in Berlin, Germany. This year's show is set to take place from 1 September to 6 September 2017, though the phone will likely get unveiled a day earlier, on 31 August, presumably to beat the onslaught of phone announcements expected at the major expo.

Keep in mind the LG V20 arrived at IFA 2016, and LG is due for its yearly refresh cycle. Also, the LG V20 was the first phone to come with the current version of Android, Android 7.0 Nougat. In other words, there's a possibility that the LG V30 will get another exclusive software collaboration; it could launch with Android O, which is scheduled for a mid-August release.

Other rumoured features include a 5.7-inch Quad HD display (possibly OLED with minimal bezels) and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835. ETNews said the LG V30 could cost 800,000 KRW in South Korea, which translates to $700/£550. It's also expected to release in South Korea first, in mid-September, followed by other markets soon after. There's no word yet on which markets.

