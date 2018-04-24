LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of next week's launch

We'll be hearing more about the LG G7 ThinQ next week, with a global launch set to take place on 2 May. Here's everything we know so far.

LG normally releases two flagship phones a year, one in the form of the G-Series in the middle of the year and the other in the form of the V-Series towards the end of the year. We were thinking we might see the LG G7 during February but instead we got a revamped 2018 AI-touting version of the LG V30 - the V30S ThinQ at Mobile World Congress.

There's been a shuffle in how LG presents its phones recently, with the LG V30 series pitching itself much more as a general powerhouse and trying to shed the image of being a phone specifically for videographers.

In early April 2018 it was rumoured that the G7 could follow the nomenclature first signposted by the LG V30 ThinQ. And that has proved true - the LG G7 will be the G7 ThinQ, confirmed by an official post on the LG Korea site.

LG's ThinQ platform was first announced at early last year. All gear carrying the ThinQ branding will be artificially intelligent (or, rather, feature AI technologies) to better understand your habits and needs.

2 May launch

Launch events in New York and Seoul

Thanks to that official LG post we also know the following: "LG Electronics will unveil the LG G7 ThinQ at Metropolitan West in Manhattan, New York on the 2nd, and a public event on Yongsan Ip Park Mall in Seoul on the 3rd. We plan to invite domestic and overseas media to jointly explain new products and experience events."

So it's set in stone that LG will launch the G7 ThinQ on 2 May so we should see UK and US availability later that month.

Korean news reported that networks were originally expecting an April launch.The same report suggests that the LG V40 will move from a September release to November. Yes, the LG V40 will join us this year as well and unsurprisingly will be called the LG V40 ThinQ. It's has the early codename of Storm.

We've also heard there could be a LG V35 ThinQ released in the meantime with a 6-inch display. If LG does debut this handset it would lead to some serious confusion with the V40 arriving not long after and the V30S not having been out that long.

Likely to be waterproof with drop protection

Notch design is set in stone

Available in Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), and Raspberry Rose

The G7 design certainly takes a few tips from the LG V30 with a premium appearance. There's also the now-familiar notch we've seen from others. These offical-looking renders, posted by Android Headlines, show the LG G7 ThinQ in five colours: Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), and Raspberry Rose.

There will be dual-cameras on the rear of the device and a circular fingerprint sensor. That's according to an Android Headlines report claiming to have seen official (internal) documentation about the device.

LG does like to experiment with design (remember the modular G5), but overall we're expecting a conservatively-designed smartphone that's light on gimmicks.

There looks to be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the device, located on the opposite side from the power button (that's the left as you look at it, underneath the volume buttons).

This is an interesting move, as it would be the first button on a smartphone dedicated to Google Assistant - obviously, Samsung has had a Bixby button since the Galaxy S8.

18:9 aspect ratio display expected

Likely to be around 5.7-inches

Quad HD+ resolution probable

Large displays were the biggest trend of flagship smartphones in 2017, with many devices opting for an 18:9 (or thereabouts) aspect ratio over the standard 16:9 we'd seen previously.

LG was one of the first companies to introduce this, with the G6 offering a 5.7-inch display within a similar footprint to the 5.3-inch LG G5. It has a Quad HD+ resolution at 2880 x 1440 pixels for a pixel density of 564ppi and it offers HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The G7 will be HDR10-compatible for both recording and playback.

It is not yet clear what size the G7's display will be, but early rumours suggested 6.1-inches. The 18:9 aspect ratio will no doubt remain and a Quad HD+ resolution as a minimum is likely too.

LG is likely to use LCD again, but this time it will be MLCD+, more power efficient, so it's brighter without increasing the battery demands. Is LG set to lead some of the G7 ThinQ marketing on the G7's display being brighter? Some leaks seem to think so, with potential claims of twice the brightness of the G6.

Dual 16MP rear camera expected

OIS, PDAF and manual mode likely

Facial recognition technology?

LG has had a good track record over the last couple of years in terms of camera performance and we'd expect the G7 to follow suit. There will also be some AI enhancements to the camera software, too.

A dual 16MP camera will be on the rear, with a standard lens coupled with a wide-angle lens. According to the Android Headlines leak, the wide-angle camera will feature a 107-degree field-of-view, while the standard camera has a f/1.6 aperture.

Expect optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and manual mode for adjusting shutter speed, ISO, exposure and white balance, as the G6 offers.

The LG G6 and the V30 both come with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, though the resolution might increase for the G7 and it's possible we might see other technology too, such as facial recognition technology like the V30 offers.

There will also be a portrait mode on the front camera as well as live photos and 3D camera stickers. There's not yet a hint of anything Animoji-like.

Apparently, you will also be able to apply portrait effects after the shot has been taken.

At least 4GB RAM expected

MicroSD support likely

Fast charging probable

Unlike many of the 2017 flagships, the G6 featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 rather than the Snapdragon 835. However, we'd expect the LG G7 to feature Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845.

Like the V30S, the G7 ThinQ - and other ThinQ products - will put a focus on AI technologies. As a result, the G7 ThinQ features Voice AI that responds to voice commands.

Vision AI, which relates to the camera and how it can be made more convenient for the user. LG has also said the phone will feature Empathy AI, but doesn't say what this relates to.

The G6 has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD support for storage expansion so we're expecting at least double the storage on the G7. A couple of devices, such as the OnePlus 5T and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offer 6GB of RAM so perhaps LG will make the jump for the G7 though nothing has been rumoured as yet.

In terms of battery capacity, the G6 and the V30 both offer 3300mAh capacities so we'd expect similar under the hood of the G7. No doubt fast charging will be supported and USB Type-C will be the responsible port for charging.

AI at its core

Android Oreo a given

LG to provide more software updates in future

As with other major phone launches over the last few months, LG is set to major on the G7 ThinQ's AI capabilities, hence the ThinQ moniker in the first place.

Google Assistant is set to be front and centre and it sounds from leaks like LG has been working with Google to more deeply integrate Assistant with the G7 ThinQ's functions. This should lead to a better user experience than with Samsung's Bixby. As we said above, we're hearing there may be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the device.

It's also been suggested that LG will try and press home the strength of the G7's microphones in terms of picking up your voice from affar.

The LG G6 and V30 both arrived on Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0 user interface over the top. It means you get Android at the core but with bloatware, which is likely to be the same for the LG G7, though it'll launch on Android Oreo.

LG has been working hard on the software side and has even opened a new facility in Magok-dong, Seoul to provide "customers worldwide with faster, timelier, smartphone operating system and software updates".

The new Software Upgrade Center will not only develop and deliver regular OS updates, it will also work to test the stability and compatibility between hardware and software after updates. As part of this announcement, LG is rolling out Android Oreo for the LG G6.

"Aligning after-sales support with customers’ needs is a top priority at LG," said Mr. Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG Electronics. "Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans."

